Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon leads Miami-Dade voter caravan

With Election Day just three days away, candidates and community leaders are making a final push to encourage South Florida voters to cast their ballots.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon led a get-out-the-vote caravan Saturday through Miami-Dade County, beginning at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City.

The event brought together local elected officials and supporters as the campaign worked to reach voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm election.

For Marlon Hill, who moved to the United States from Jamaica about 40 years ago, this year's election carries particular significance.

Angie Nixon CBS News Miami

Hill said he worries about the future of immigrant families and wants elected officials to take a different approach to immigration enforcement.

"I believe that we need more compassionate immigration enforcement. We really need to prioritize what's really critical for immigration. Keep our families together. They're the core of a multicultural immigrant-rich community like this, and we deserve better," Hill said.

Immigration was among the issues discussed as Nixon traveled through communities with large immigrant populations.

Nixon, who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, also addressed the rising cost of living in South Florida.

"Right now, there's a lot of people that are under attack here in Miami-Dade County as it relates to folks not being able to afford to live here in this moment because the cost of rent here is a lot," Nixon said.

She also raised concerns about immigration enforcement, specifically mentioning Haitian, Venezuelan and Cuban communities that she believes are being unfairly targeted.

The caravan included scheduled stops in Liberty City, Opa-locka and Miami Gardens. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, state Rep. Felicia Robinson and Miami Commissioner Christine King were among the officials announced as participants.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert were also scheduled to join the caravan at its final stop.

Meanwhile, Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar defended her record and criticized the Democratic Party's direction.

"I have demonstrated to the voters in District #27 what my track record is, what we represent. And unfortunately, what the Democratic Party has become is not the American way of life," Salazar said.

Salazar also argued that the party is being driven by an ideology she opposes.

Her comments reflect the political divisions surrounding this year's midterm elections, particularly in South Florida, where immigration and economic concerns remain prominent campaign issues.

With early voting ending Sunday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, voters have one final day to cast their ballots early.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.