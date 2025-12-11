South Florida family says 21-year-old detained after immigration appointment is now at "Alligator Alcatraz"

A South Florida family says their 21-year-old loved one was detained without warning during a routine immigration check-in — and is now being held at the detention site known as "Alligator Alcatraz." His father, fearing months of confinement, says he would rather see his son deported than remain in those conditions.

For Megan Downy, the stepmother of Miguel Alejandro Tapia, the timing could not be more painful.

"We want him safe. It's Christmas, we're supposed to be celebrating," Downy said.

Tapia, she says, is now at the detention facility deep in the Florida Everglades.

Family says 21-year-old was detained during routine immigration check-in

Tapia crossed the U.S. southern border in December 2023 and was placed into ISAP, the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, an alternative to detention that requires regular check-ins with immigration authorities.

According to Downy, he had complied with every requirement.

"While being interviewed, they told him to give them a couple of minutes, and ICE came into the facility and took him," she said.

Immigration attorney Morella Aguado, who is not involved in Tapia's case, says ISAP participation can be revoked at any time.

"It's based on discretion," Aguado said. "If they want to take it away, they can. And if they take you out of that program, they can detain you."

Tapia's family believes the sudden detention may be linked to him turning 21, though Aguado says age is not a factor in ISAP removal.

Family says Tapia has no criminal history

Downy insists Tapia has no criminal history.

"He doesn't do drugs, he doesn't commit crimes," she said.

CBS News Miami checked Tapia's name against ICE's new public database titled "Worst of the Worst." His name does not appear on the list.

Downy says Tapia's father initially planned to speak on camera but backed out out of fear.

Safety fears grow as family awaits possible deportation decision

"We're all scared now," she said.

"We are planning our safety and our move to protect us and to be able to bring him home."

Because of safety concerns, Downy requested the interview take place at a park far from her home. She told CBS News Miami she believes Tapia could be asked to sign deportation paperwork as soon as Thursday.

Aguado says Tapia's situation reflects an emerging pattern.

"This case is a clear example of how today people who don't have a criminal record are being detained — and they're complying, because when he reported, he was complying with the law."

She encourages families in similar circumstances to consider voluntary departure, which allows a person to leave the U.S. without a formal removal order — potentially giving them a legal path to return in the future.

CBS News Miami contacted ICE regarding Tapia's arrest and detention. We are waiting for a response.