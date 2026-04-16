South Florida families continuing to feel the strains of the current economy despite inflation cooling down

South Florida families continue to feel the strains of the current economy, with everyday expenses such as gas and groceries still putting pressure on household budgets.

While inflation has cooled in some areas, many families say prices are not dropping enough to make a real difference. As a result, they are finding new ways to stretch their dollars and stay afloat.

One Broward County mother of three says staying financially stable in this climate requires strategy, discipline, and consistency. Kiana Powell says even routine grocery trips have become more expensive.

"Same amount of items, same methods, but the price is getting a little ridiculous," Powell said. "Even when it comes to meat, you are now having to spend at least $15 just for a nice size for our large family".

We first met Powell last fall as she prepared her children for the back-to-school season. Months later, she says the financial pressure has not eased. Instead, she has leaned even more into the budgeting systems that help her manage costs.

"When I stopped doing my systems, that's when I realized I was paying more money," she said. Powell now relies on a combination of club memberships, subscriptions, and social media deal groups to stay within budget. She says online communities have become especially helpful for finding discounts on everyday essentials.

"A lot of times with those free groups on social media, every platform has someone sharing deals," she said. "If something's 50 cents, they're going to tell you". Recently, she was able to take advantage of a sale on laundry detergent, stocking up for a fraction of the usual cost. "I was able to grab so many things under $40," she said. "And as we know, laundry detergent could be about $15 for a nice size".

Her approach is simple: if it is a product her family uses regularly and it is on sale, she buys in bulk. Powell is also focused on how she shops. Working from home full-time, being a wife, and raising three children, she has turned to grocery pickup and delivery services to save both time and money.

"I'm either going to pick it up or have it delivered," she said. "That way I don't have to deal with the hustle and bustle, and I'm not spending extra on gas or getting sidetracked in the store".

Financial experts say Powell is not alone in her approach to the economy

Financial experts say Powell's approach reflects a broader strategy that can help families manage rising costs. Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst with Bankrate, says households should focus on prioritizing essential spending over discretionary purchases. "It's really about looking at the spending that you need to have versus what's nice to have but not necessary," Hamrick said. "If households focus on that, many should be able to cut back and better address this price shock".



For Powell, the key is being intentional with every dollar. "I have to be very intentional, and I have to know where I'm going," she said. "That's really how I've been doing it".

Experts also recommend looking for ways to boost income when possible. That could include joining the gig economy, taking on part-time work, or selling unused items to bring in extra cash.