South Florida facing possible showers, high heat this weekend

The NEXT Weather team is tracking another hot and humid weekend across South Florida with morning and some afternoon rain storms moving ashore.

A few rain showers will push through Miami-Dade county starting around noon and lasting through early afternoon on Saturday.

The added moisture combined with the real temperatures in the upper 80s across most of the region will drive the "feels like temperatures" to near the triple digits.

For most of South Florida, it will feel like the upper 90s until the early evening hours.

As we prepare to celebrate the Panther's back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, we will need to pack a poncho when heading to the parade.

We'll likely see rain showers move ashore in Fort Lauderdale for several hours before the parade starts.

Unfortunately, for the 200,000 expected spectators lining-up along the parade route, they will get wet.

The good news is the rain will move out before the parade starts unlike last year.

NEXT week looks like a continuation of the mostly dry and humid stretch we've been dealing with for several days.