South Florida couple accused of sexually abusing teen girl arrested, Miami Police say

A married South Florida couple accused of sexually battering a 13-year-old girl more than a year ago has been arrested, according to Miami Police.

Edwin Vasquez Vasquez, 49, and Yulian Garcia Castro, 39, who fled Miami after the alleged assaults, were taken into custody on Wednesday in Lehigh Acres by U.S. Marshals. Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers.

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged sexual battery took place between July and December 2023. However, they were not reported to police until November 2024.

At the time, the teen told investigators that she had met the couple at church, according to the warrant.

The teen recalled that in July 2023, one of the incidents occurred in the couple's home during a sleepover, according to the warrant. She said she was invited to sleep in the couple's bed with them and their two children. The teen told investigators that during the night, Castro kissed her and fondled her over her clothing, according to the warrant.

In another incident, the teen said the couple was driving her home when Castro told her to get in the backseat with Vasquez. When she did, Vasquez removed her leggings and attempted to sexually assault her, according to the warrant.

The teen told investigators during another sleepover on Dec. 25 and 26, she was sexually battered and abused by both Vasquez and Castro, according to the warrant.

The teen said she never revealed what had happened because Castro told her never to speak of it, according to the warrant.

Miami Police said Vasquez and Castro are being charged with multiple counts of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct.