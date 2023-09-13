South Florida could see record-high temperature today as hot weather persists for the region

MIAMI -- South Florida is poised Wednesday to break a high temperature record after tying a record on Tuesday.

The mercury is expected to climb to 94 degrees, which would shatter the record of 93 degrees that was set on this day.

Meteorologist KC Sherman said there could be a stray shower but most of South Florida will likely stay dry.

"If you have outdoor plans you don't have to worry too much about showers but it is going to get quite hot," she said. "Get ready for what is going to be an abnormally hot day for this time of year.

Muggy conditions will also persist with feels-like temperatures set to rise to 105 degrees.

Thursday will also be hot but the chance of rain will start to increase as the weekend nears.