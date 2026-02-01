South Floridians flock to Pembroke Pines Walmart as cold snap sparks winter shopping frenzy

People shopping at a Pembroke Pines Walmart on Saturday say the cold weather has them shopping ahead of hunkering down for the colder days ahead.

"I'm going to have to stay inside. I'll do Instacart," said Vernice Doyle, a shopper preparing for cold weather.

Doyle is one of the many people running to Walmart on Pines Boulevard to grab last-minute winter essentials before a major dip in temperatures.

"Well, I came to get some jeans and a sweater," said Doyle.

People wrapped in thick jackets came out of the store with grocery carts full of items.

Things like their favorite snacks, food, and water to last a few days.

One family who just moved to South Florida from India said it was mainly for the tropical weather similar to back home.

The cold weather is a shock for them.

"It's surprised. It was surprised. And when my colleagues they told us, oh they've never seen this in years, I thought we were lucky," said Rohini Nadhusudhanan, prepping for cold weather.

Inside the store, the shelves where you would find space heaters are empty and packs of hand warmers gone.

While people are filling their carts, one couple from New York says it's just another day for them.

"Honestly I just laugh. They don't know what 12 degrees looks like. So for me when they pull out the uggs and the scarves it's actually really funny to see okay this is extremely cold for them," said Dilenia Rodriguez who moved to South Florida from New York.

While many people are welcoming the unusual winter temps others say they're already feeling cold and are dreading feeling freezing.