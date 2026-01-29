Experts share how people can stay warm and safe as frigid weather approaches South Florida

The approaching frigid weather has some people scrambling to keep warm and their families safe this weekend.

Some use heaters, while others may even turn on their oven. With the dangerously cold weather moving in, folks are looking for all sorts of ways to stay warm.

"We wanted to make sure that our heat was going to be working this weekend as it got into the 30s," said homeowner Jeff Nelke.

He turned on the heat.

"We did go ahead and test it this week. Got that initial burn off, that smell that you get sometimes when you turn on the heat and haven't used it for a while. So luckily, our heat is working," he said with a smile.

Experts explain how to stay safely warm

Jason Taibl with Coral Aire said homeowners should have their heater regularly checked.

"When that smell that you get when you start it up nine months later, two years later, whatever the case may be, the heating elements are burning the dust off there," Taibl explained.

"Have your AC technician, when he's doing normal wear and tear or normal maintenance on it, to start that heater, get that smell out of there for you, but also make sure that it's operating correctly," he added.

He told CBS News Miami that people should also make sure their filter is clean and check window and door frames for any leaks that could let in cold air.

And for those who use space heaters, it only takes mere minutes for improper use to lead to a devastating fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue tells us how something like this could happen as they did a demonstration.

"The homeowner left their bed sheets too close to the space heater and left the room and didn't shut it off, then it spreads to the end of the bed," said Hollywood Fire Rescue Capt. Angelo Ganguzza.

Experts said a space heater should be at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, should be shut off before leaving the room or going to sleep and should never be plugged into an extension cord.