Arctic blast threatens South Florida with near-freezing temps, dangerous wind chills this weekend

South Florida will see a brief break from the chill Thursday before a powerful Arctic blast arrives this weekend, prompting a NEXT Weather Alert for dangerously cold conditions early Sunday.

The NEXT Weather Team said temperatures will plunge into the 30s Sunday morning, with wind chills making it feel like the 20s in some inland areas. Near-freezing temperatures are possible across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, especially away from the coast, raising concerns for sensitive plants, pets and people without adequate heating.

The team is tracking a strong storm system moving from the Gulf into the western Atlantic, helping usher Arctic air across much of the eastern United States. Record-breaking cold lows are possible across large portions of the country, including South Florida.

For this Thursday, conditions are milder compared to earlier in the week. Morning temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, with lows in the low 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties and upper 50s to near 60 in Monroe County. Inland areas such as Kendall dipped into the upper 40s. Winds remain breezy at 10 to 13 mph, but skies will be drier with more sunshine and afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.

Friday remains pleasant, with dry weather and seasonable warmth continuing.

Cold front and Arctic air arrive in South Florida this weekend

Changes begin Saturday as a cold front moves through, bringing a few showers and dropping afternoon highs into the upper 60s.

The coldest air arrives overnight into Sunday, when forecast models show lows near 32 degrees in places like Weston, low to mid 30s in Cooper City, Hollywood, Country Walk and Homestead, and mostly 40s across the Florida Keys. Gusty winds will make conditions feel even colder, particularly during the early morning hours.

Sunday will stay chilly all day, with highs only reaching the mid 50s. The cold pattern is expected to linger into Monday, with another frigid morning in the 30s and daytime highs remaining in the 50s. Some locations could challenge record cold high temperatures.

South Florida residents are urged to enjoy the milder weather through Friday and prepare now for the sharp temperature drop this weekend.