Cold snap prompts warnings for plants, pets and even iguanas in South Florida

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s this weekend, you may need to wrap those sensitive tropical plants in your yard.

Claude Dion from BLT Lawn Service explains that native Florida plants should do well, but orchids and other fragile plants need extra attention.

"One thing that's very important is to wet the soil the day before, so if the plant needs water and is more dry, it will affect it more," he said.

According to the University of Florida, you can use blankets, sheets, or burlap to cover plants, but should avoid plastic. You also want to water plants before the cold hits and move potted plants to the garage or patio.

Cold weather concerns for pets

Pups of all sizes were showing off their winter best at the Pompano Beach dog park, as folks did what they could to keep their pets toasty.

"I have two sweaters for him at home. I neglected to put one on today because I didn't think it was so cold. He usually wears a sweater. He'll be wearing a sweater for the rest of the week," Michele Miller said.

The Humane Society recommends bringing animals inside. If you can't, make sure they have a windproof, insulated shelter. They also advise watching for hypothermia – signs can include being lethargic or shivering – and protecting their paws, as cold weather can crack paw pads.

Iguana risks for curious dogs

And there's another concern.

"Iguanas carry botulism; we want to keep any animals in the cold away from any of the iguanas," said Dr. Lynel Toicci with Blue Pearl Pet Hospital. Her concern is that when the cold puts iguanas into hibernation mode, dogs may move in to investigate, bite them, and get sick.

"Botulism is a toxin that can cause them to get a temporarily paralysis can last up to a week or so," she said.