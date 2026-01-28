South Florida freeze may trigger falling iguanas, vets warn of pet dangers South Florida’s incoming cold snap is expected to drop temperatures into the 30s, which could leave iguanas cold‑stunned and falling from trees. While the reptiles themselves are not dangerous, veterinarians warn that pets may try to bite or play with the immobilized iguanas, which can be harmful or even deadly for animals. Experts also urge homeowners to protect sensitive tropical plants ahead of the freeze by covering them as temperatures drop this weekend.