South Florida church members protesting potential sale, closure of churches: "We will be devastated"

Church members in South Florida have taken to the streets to protest the potential closure of a half-dozen churches in their congregation, making their voices heard after learning that church leadership is considering selling the churches.

Jennifer Howard is speaking out after finding out her House of God church location may close and be sold. She said it's a pillar in her community.

"My mother is the pastor of the church. She's been the pastor since 1998, [and] she's been a member since 1977," Howard said. "I've been a member for the last 30 years."

Gino Jamison helped organize the protest. He said his location in Hollywood may also be sold.

"We will be devastated," Jamison said. "Let there be no doubt in your mind, a lot of the history will dissipate."

They came out here after the senior bishop C.K. Butler Sr. posted a letter on Sept. 2, saying: "After sober counsel and careful deliberation, it has been recommended that two of our buildings on Florida's East Coast -West Hollywood and Dania - be prayerfully considered for resolution."

Protesters told CBS News Miami they've been here on Friday and Sunday. And many of them say they never thought they'd be protesting outside their church.

"I've been going to this church ever since I was a little boy and I'm 75 years old now," Jamison said. "And if you had told me years ago I'd be protesting in front of my own church, I'd have disagreed adamantly."

CBS News Miami spoke to the bishop. He declined an on-camera interview, but said six of his churches have been put on the market, saying the membership from four of them has already been consolidated to a location in Pompano Beach.

Members who were protesting said they don't feel the church has been transparent with them about the church's finances.

"They want to come in and say we want to sell this church," Jamison said. "And we didn't know that until after the church was on the market."

The senior bishop told CBS News Miami he has opened the books and shown the finances to membership, and said the church has met with them about this before. The senior bishop added that the process of selling them has been in the works since April.