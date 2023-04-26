South Florida celebrates Israel's 75th at loanDepot Park

MIAMI - Seventy-five years ago a dream of the Jewish people became a reality, Israel gained its independence and this Wednesday, Israelis and the people of Jewish faith commemorated the occasion, including here in Miami at loanDepot Park.

"Both of my family is there and a lot is here too," Mia Paz, a fifth grader at Ben Gamla Charter School said.

It's a lover of town countries, coming together under one roof. Mia's mom is Dalit Paz, "I've been living here since I was 6 years old, I'm Israeli, but I have the strongest connection with Israel."

Paz's parents came to America in search of more opportunity, their line of business? Hospitality. So, Miami was a natural fit. To stay connected to her roots, she tries to visit Israel every year.

"I've been there when there are terrorist attacks, I've been there when there were tough times, there's always tough times. Israel is such a small country surrounded by so many people that really just want to hurt us," she explained

It's something Dalit thinks about often, but on Israel's Diamond Jubilee, her mind is on resilience, along with others.

"Every Jewish person realizes that Israel was created for a reason, it was created because of the persecution coming out of the Second World War, coming out of the Holocaust, we needed a safe space," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County said.

In partnership with the Israeli Consulate, Tila Falic Levi and her group the South Florida Zionists helped put on this event. This is the event's third year, following a break from COVID.

"The idea is to really have that bond instead of trying to fight and combat antisemitism and hate, it's about tolerance, it's bout co-existence, and we really wanted to bring that through music, and through celebration," Tila Falic Levi, South Florida Zionists said.

As part of the program, there were not only musical performances, but speakers and an educational component.

A total of 6,500 students from 22 schools participated this year, much more than the 2500 that came out the first year they had it.

"75 years is not so long, but it's a place that we know is growing. People always push us down, but we always come out stronger," Paz said.

For Dalit, Israel is not so much a place, but a feeling of belonging, that's why she's so happy to see her daughter among friends like her.

"I love that everyone loves Israel, that everyone celebrates it," Mia said.