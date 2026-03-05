South Florida's boating community sees spike in fuel prices due to Middle East instability: "It's outrageous"

Drivers and boaters across South Florida are feeling the impact as gas prices climb, forcing many to rethink their spending as tensions in the Middle East continue.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Florida has jumped 12 cents since Tuesday, and is up 26 cents from last week.

For many drivers, the increase is noticeable the moment they pull up to the pump.

"It sucks," said Alex, reacting to the higher prices.

Others say the rising costs are frustrating even if they can still afford to fill their tanks.

"It's outrageous, outrageous considering that we produce oil ourselves," said Vlad.

Some drivers are already adjusting their routines.

Brittney Champion said she recently noticed the price difference while driving through Broward County.

"I was in Fort Lauderdale and saw that it was like $3.50 and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope it's still cheap in Sunny Isles when I get there,'" Champion said.

Some say higher prices could boost domestic energy production

While drivers who use regular gas are feeling the pinch, diesel users are seeing an even sharper spike.

AAA says diesel prices rose 26 cents in just one day, bringing the statewide average to about $4.10 per gallon.

At Haulover Park Marina, Captain Jack, who owns three charter boats, says fuel costs are rising but he plans to keep operating.

"There's a little bit of an impact, but if it's the price that we have to pay to keep our freedom going then I don't mind paying a little bit more," he said.

Some people see the higher prices as a potential boost for domestic energy production.

"I think it's great oil prices are going up. That means our oil wells are going to produce more, and our producers are going to produce more and be able to drill more and make investments in the United States," said Bradley Perry.

Crude oil prices are currently hovering around $76 per barrel, according to MarketWatch.

Prices remain below record-highs seen in 2022

Despite the recent jump, experts say prices are still below the record highs seen in 2022.

"Don't freak out. We're not at the level we were when Russia invaded Ukraine and gas shot up to $5 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins with AAA.

Some businesses say they may eventually pass the higher costs on to customers.

"We're just going to increase our prices a little bit and that's it," Captain Jack said.

Others say they don't have that option.

"I own my own business so it's not like I'm going to get paid any more. I might lose clients because you have the uprising in costs," Champion said.

Some drivers are also looking for ways to save, including waiting in longer lines at membership warehouses like Costco for cheaper fuel.

AAA says oil prices appear to be stabilizing for now, but it remains difficult to predict how much higher gas prices could climb as the conflict in the Middle East continues.