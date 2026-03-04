South Florida gas prices continue to rise to over $3 in some areas due to the war in Iran

South Floridians are searching for lower gas costs as prices continue to rise rapidly this week due to the ongoing war in Iran. The substantial increase has pushed the average price per gallon well over $3 in some areas, according to a CBS Miami survey on Wednesday.

Warehouse club members are finding relief at outlets like Sam's Club, BJ's, and Costco. At a Costco in Davie, regular unleaded was selling for $2.79 a gallon on Wednesday.

"We save money," said Junior Dominique, a newly married father-to-be. "I have a baby on the way so it's more money for the baby."

The price was $2.88 a gallon at the BJ's off West Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

However, prices are much higher at many regular gas stations. AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins said the rise in gas prices has been significant throughout the state.

"We are 26 cents more this week, 32 cents more from last week, and 16 cents more since last year," Jenkins said.

In Broward County, where gas was easy to find for under $3 a gallon last week, the average price was $3.29 a gallon on Wednesday in Pompano Beach, Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale. In Miami-Dade County, gas was running $3.19 a gallon in Doral but just below $3 a gallon in North Bay Village and West Miami-Dade.

"We are seeing the largest increase since last year," Jenkins noted, adding that prices shot up an average of 21 cents in just two days alone.

For the moment, Jenkins said oil prices are stabilizing, making it hard to predict how much higher gas prices may go with the Iran crisis in flux.

"Don't freak out," he advised. "We are not at the level we were when Russia invaded Ukraine and gas shot up to $5 a gallon."