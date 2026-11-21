For South Florida baker Dominique Delicieux, a childhood dream of opening a bakery is finally taking shape — one batch of cookies at a time.

Delicieux, an occupational therapist who spends 10 hours a day at her healthcare job, has turned her lifelong passion for baking into a side business called Dom's Delights. But building a business while maintaining a full-time career means long nights, careful budgeting and learning when to turn down orders.

"So one day this past April, I woke up and I was like, you know what? I'm going to start a business," Delicieux told CBS Miami's Scottie Withers for this week's Hustle & Heart.

The decision marked a return to a dream she first had as a child, when she baked cookies and sold them at school.

"And I remember telling my mom I was going to go to culinary school and I'm going to open my own bake shop," she recalled.

Instead, Delicieux pursued a career in occupational therapy. Years later, the demands of working in healthcare helped push her toward reconsidering her childhood ambitions.

"If anyone works in healthcare and honestly any job, but specifically healthcare, burnout is a real thing," she said. "And I was experiencing like severe burnout."

Balancing a full-time job and a growing baking business

Although baking offered Delicieux a creative outlet, launching Dom's Delights hasn't meant working fewer hours.

Her days often begin at her healthcare job and continue well into the night as she prepares cookie dough, bakes orders, packages products and creates social media content to promote her business.

"During my lunch break I literally have my iPad and I'm editing my content," she said. "I'm trying to get stuff out on social media, back to work, clock out at seven, come home, and then record myself either making my cookie dough or making cookies, clean up, and then go back to editing."

Social media has become an important part of her business strategy, particularly when it comes to showcasing her baked goods to potential customers.

"People eat with their eyes first," Delicieux said. "If it doesn't look appealing to the eyes, they're just gonna keep scrolling."

The costs of turning a baking passion into a profitable business

While home baking can provide an additional source of income, Delicieux has learned that turning sales into profits takes time.

Some home bakers can generate as much as $2,000 a month in revenue, but expenses such as ingredients, packaging and other supplies can significantly reduce their earnings.

"You're not going to profit within your first month or even maybe the first year," Delicieux said.

Her business focuses primarily on cookies, which can offer attractive profit margins depending on ingredient costs, pricing and other expenses.

"Today's economy is very, very expensive," she said. "Ingredients are expensive, but I know where to spend extra money and where I could kind of save."

She's also learned that not every order is worth accepting.

Rather than spending valuable time fulfilling smaller orders, Delicieux has become more selective, prioritizing orders that make better financial sense for her business.

It's a lesson she wishes she had learned sooner.

"It took me a while to get there, but it's better late than never," she said.

For Delicieux, the long hours and financial challenges are part of finally pursuing the dream she put aside years ago.

How to start a home baking business in Florida

For South Floridians considering turning their own baking skills into a side business, Florida law offers a way to get started without opening a commercial kitchen.

Under Florida's cottage food law, individuals can produce and sell certain homemade food products, including cookies, breads and candies, without obtaining a state food permit.

However, cottage food businesses must comply with state requirements, including restrictions on eligible products, labeling rules and annual sales limits.

Watch Hustle & Heart with CBS Miami's Scottie Withers for more stories about South Florida entrepreneurs turning their passions into businesses.