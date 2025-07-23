South Florida back-to-school giveaways underway. Where you can get your students' supplies

It may still be summer, but South Florida is just weeks away from the first day of school. And with that, the back-to-school giveaways have begun.

Through Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, several organizations are hosting giveaways for everything from shoes to backpacks to ensure that South Florida's students are ready for the upcoming academic year.

Here are just some of the back-to-school giveaways underway in South Florida.

Miami-Dade

Chase and the 100 Black Men of South Florida Community Day: To help families prepare, the nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida is partnering up with Chase Bank for a back-to-school community day in North Miami. The event will include backpack giveaways, free haircuts for students, financial literacy resources, and live entertainment for children and parents. The event begins Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chase Community Branch located at 12600 NW 7th Ave.

Amigos Back-to-School: Amigos for Kids has held one of the longest-running free school supply initiatives in the Miami community and it is back again for this school year. Through the Blue Backpack Project, the organization reaches families in the most under-resourced communities of Miami-Dade County by partnering with schools, community groups and government agencies. Amigos for Kids will hold its backpack giveaway on Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 351 SW 4th Ave.

D5/Doral Back to School: Also on Aug. 2, the City of Doral will host its annual back-to-school event. This event, in collaboration with school board member Danny Espino, will offer thousands of backpacks, resources for kids, haircuts and food. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families can reserve their students' backpacks online here.

Broward

Bair Middle School: While supplies last, Bair Middle School will be giving away a new pair of free shoes to kids who come to its event. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school located at 9100 NW 21st Manor in Sunrise.

Deerfield Beach Block Party: On Aug. 2, the City of Deerfield Beach will hold its fourth annual back-to-school block party and backpack giveaway, where families can get their school supplies for this year. The city notes that a child must be present to receive a backpack and supplies. There will also be free food, games and a live DJ. The event will be held at the Johnny L. Tigner Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 445 SW 2nd St.