Unattended bag forces partial evacuation of Broward airport

MIAMI - Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday evening as part of a "security-related investigation."

The Broward airport on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. Then just before 9 p.m., a second post said that law enforcement had cleared the security incident.

The terminal's lower level had been evacuated, and the airport's entrance roadway was blocked, the social media post said. Airport services and entranceways were expected to resume normal operations later Tuesday night.

Travelers were instructed to check their airlines for updated flight information.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said an unattended bag caused the temporary evacuation.

The bag was found at 50 Terminal Drive, Terminal 1 of the lower level of the airport, BSO said.

Deputies secured the baggage claim area and evacuated people in the vicinity of the lower level as a precaution.

At around 9 p.m. the all-clear was given.