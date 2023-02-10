Some Super Bowl snack essentials will be cheaper this year

Some Super Bowl snacks will be cheaper this year

MIAMI - Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving when it comes to the amount of food Americans eat.

Thanks to inflation many of those dishes are more expensive this year, but some favorites have actually gone down in price.

At the American Social sports bar in Miami, wings are a fan favorite.

The National Chicken Council projects Americans will consume almost 1.5 billion wings this weekend. That's enough to circle the circumference of the earth three times.

People buying their wings at the grocery store should find prices about 17 percent lower than last year.

"The reason we're seeing chicken wing prices down is we're seeing more supply out there," said Courtney Schmidt, a sector analyst at Wells Fargo.

Schmidt said 'guacamole' fans also have something to cheer about, avocados have dropped 27 percent in price.

But the celebration ends there. Items from the snack aisle cost 11 percent more and beer is up 8.6 percent over last year.

Schmidt says shoppers can still find deals with a little research.

"Different stores will have different foods that they're promoting. So, think about that. Get online, do a little bit of homework before you go out, and see where you can really save money," she said.

A report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last month showed overall grocery store prices are up nearly 12 percent and eating out costs 8.3 percent more.