Some riders plagued by delays with Miami-Dade's new "Better Bus Network"

Some riders plagued by delays with Miami-Dade's new "Better Bus Network"

Some riders plagued by delays with Miami-Dade's new "Better Bus Network"

MIAMI - Miami-Dade's "Better Bus Network" is about to take a turn.

County leaders said they plan to announce adjustments to the system in April to soothe passengers plagued by delays. Riders reached out to CBS News Miami for help making their voices heard.

Jennifer Wallace, 66, rides the county's buses because she has no choice. The manager of human resources for a company in Dadeland stopped driving 20 years ago for reasons hardly calmed by current inflation.

"I couldn't afford insurance and all my car payments," she said. "So I had to start riding the bus."

She had few complaints and enjoyed his 10 mile work commute that used to last one hour. That changed in November.

"The timeframe is just horrendous," she said.

The "Better Bus Network" launched last November. Transportation officials designed it to provide more service for more people with more frequency in Miami-Dade's densely populated urban area of 2.7 million residents. Designers focused on establishing high-frequency corridors to "significantly reduce" wait times for thousands of residents.

The new network involved canceling 33 routes and changing 26 others.

"The 'Better Bus Network' is a dynamic, evolving project," Juan Mendieta, Chief External Affairs Officer for the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works said. "Our commitment is to provide a more efficient, responsive, and user-friendly public transportation system for Miami-Dade County. We appreciate the patience and input of our community as we strive to improve our services."

Wallace, though, said the new routes make her late to work "almost every day."

"When there's no school, (I am) maybe five minutes late," said Wallace, who rides the earliest bus available. "When there is school, (I am) approximately 45 to 50 minutes late every day. My employer knows about it and I was just told do what I need to do and as long as the work gets done they're fine with it."

Wallace came to CBS News Miami for help. So, reporter Larry Seward rode to work with her. He then met with county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava moments before she gave her State of the County address in January.

"We are happy that the "Better Bus Network" is increasing, it seems, our bus ridership," Levine Cava said.

When asked about riders experiencing longer trips to work, the mayor said she is listening.

"We've been in touch with everybody who reaches out and help them make sure they can maximize their route," the mayor said. "We're even adding jitneys to our bus routes. So we're coming up with creative ideas."

The number of residents who live 15 minutes from frequent transit doubled during weekday service, according to the county Department of Transportation and Public Works. The number of frequent routes, a service that delivers a bus every 15 minutes or less, increased from 5 to 19 under the "Better Bus Network." The number of low-wage jobs that are near frequent transit service on Saturdays more than doubled too, county officials said. Also, the number of minority residents near frequent transit more than doubled.

"The new network has also delivered frequent service near almost 60 percent of households without cars," Mendieta said. "That's 20,000 additional households without cars near more frequent service."

Still, officials saw enough gaps to expand MetroConnect, the county's free, ride-share program, and introduce a free, interim Uber voucher program mostly for riders who used one of the canceled routes.

When asked how the bus network is better if the county has to hire Uber to fill in gaps, Levine Cava explained its a work in progress.

"Everything that has changed, especially after 40 years, it does take some time to accommodate," she said. "We're only two months after the launch of the "Better Bus Network" and we are getting very favorable reviews from people who have used it, from people who are getting places more quickly, and we are paying very close attention to those who are saying it is less convenient for them. We've been talking to cities. Mind you, one of the issues for us is that we have an overlap with cities. Cities have not coordinated with the county in the past about their bus routes. We've been running duplicates. We need the cities to collaborate with us to maximize the efficiency."

Hardly every rider agrees.

"Nah, (the routes are) worse, bro," said Andrew Keigans.

He said the bus no longer stops near his home and it now requires him to take a transfer on a route that used to offer direct service to his destination at Florida International University where the county increased bus service with two new routes.

"Honestly, the routes are horrible. If you're riding the 24 (bus) you're gravy. If you're riding the 107, no," said Keigans.

Joan Fernandez benefits, though. She stopped driving to use the new network.

"I'm noticing some buses get here way more often," Fernandez said.

"The idea of expanding is very good to want to reduce the times for people," Juan Sotelo, another rider at FIU said. "But seeing here in person the supposed reduction of time, it's still like 40 minutes."

In Doral, where the 87 bus route did not change customers complained about similar delays too.

"I think it's dysfunctional," Wallace said. "I believe there are changes that need to be made."

Every morning, Wallace rides the first available bus to the Metrorail. Her bus used to roll east on Miller Drive and drop her off at University Station. Now, it carries passengers north through Coral Gables, past roundabouts to Douglas Station where CBS News Miami saw Wallace run to catch her train to finish her commute.

She was late to work again.

"If we miss this bus, we have to walk (four blocks) and again it's no issue when the weather is fine," Wallace said. "But when the weather is bad, it's a huge issue."

County officials invite customers to share feedback through an online survey at miamidade.gov/better bus or by calling 311.

The county also holds information sessions. The next is February 26th in Aventura.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works is also working with the Mayor's office to form a new Riders Council, which will consist of riders from across the community to inform county transit planning.

"By doing so, we strive to deliver a more efficient, responsive, and user friendly transportation system that meets the dynamic demands of our diverse community," Mendieta said.