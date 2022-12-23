Social media video of man firing gun from window of moving car on Palmetto Expressway spurs FHP probe

MIAMI -- The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday was investigating a video shared on social media that showed a passenger in an exotic luxury sports car repeatedly firing a handgun while the vehicle was traveling on the Palmetto Expressway.

The video was originally posted on Instagram but was taken down from the social media site sometime Friday afternoon after it had garnered thousands of video views.

No known injuries have been reported from the incident, although it was not clear when the shooting and gun play actually took place.

A law enforcement expert told CBS 4 that the man seen firing the weapon from the passenger seat of the Lamborghini could potentially face felony charges in connection with the incident.

The graphic video shows the man laughing and pointing the gun out the window before firing several rounds during an incident that lasted for several seconds and captured on several video clips.

Several of the people who saw the video reacted with crying and laughing emojis.

The post circulated quickly on social media before it was seen by law enforcement authorities, prompting an active investigation.

The video post shared on Instagram stories appeared to show the people involved out partying.