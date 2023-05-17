Small plane crashed in Hollywood near shopping plaza parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE - A small banner plane crashed early Wednesday afternoon near a shopping plaza in Hollywood.

It happened at 450 N Park Road, near Hollywood Boulevard. This is very close to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Hollywood plane crash CBS News Miami

When Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived the plane was fully engulfed in flames. Chopper4 over the scene spotted firefighters dousing the skeletal charred remains of the plane with water.

Banner planes operate out of North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines which is west of where the crash happened.

Hollywood officials said one person was onboard the plane and died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.