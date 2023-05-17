Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane crashed in Hollywood near shopping plaza parking lot

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Small plane crashed in Hollywood
Small plane crashed in Hollywood 01:26

FORT LAUDERDALE - A small banner plane crashed early Wednesday afternoon near a shopping plaza in Hollywood.

It happened at 450 N Park Road, near Hollywood Boulevard. This is very close to Memorial Regional Hospital.

plane-crash-2.jpg
Hollywood plane crash CBS News Miami

When Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived the plane was fully engulfed in flames. Chopper4 over the scene spotted firefighters dousing the skeletal charred remains of the plane with water.

Banner planes operate out of North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines which is west of where the crash happened.

Hollywood officials said one person was onboard the plane and died in the crash. No other injuries were reported. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 12:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.