Two dead in Everglades plane crash near Weston

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A small plane crashed in the Everglades off I-75 near Weston.

The single-engine Cessna 172 went down around 10:30 a.m. on the north side of the highway. 

The plane broke apart on impact near mile marker 32. The crash sparked a small fire on the debris. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane confirmed that two people were killed.  

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 11:13 AM EST

