Two dead in Everglades plane crash near Weston

FORT LAUDERDALE - A small plane crashed in the Everglades off I-75 near Weston.

The single-engine Cessna 172 went down around 10:30 a.m. on the north side of the highway.

The plane broke apart on impact near mile marker 32. The crash sparked a small fire on the debris.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane confirmed that two people were killed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

