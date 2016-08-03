Skateboard Pro "Grinds" His Way Through Cancer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Mike Rogers is a professional skateboarder.

He's highly skilled on all sorts of boards, but even the most challenging rails and ramps are nothing compared to the illness that took him on the ride of his life - twice.

"I keep my stuff a little traditional," Mike said at a recent skating clinic for kids at Ramp 48 in Fort Lauderdale. "Today, you guys get to ride the history of skateboarding."

Mike's own history reads like a story of survival that started back in the 70s.

"I grew up down here in South Florida, started skateboarding in 1977," he told CBS 4's Lauren Pastrana.

A year later, at just 12 years old, Mike was diagnosed with a tumor behind his right eye. Sarcoma, the doctors said.

Mike was treated at what is now the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami and eventually got back on his board, even turning pro!

But everything changed 25 years later.

"In 2003 my cancer came back," he said. "It was a lot scarier the second time around. I wasn't able to work anymore. I cashed in my retirement to get through my illness."

Mike endured a 17-hour surgery to remove his right eye, cheekbone and half of the roof of his mouth.

He wasn't sure if, or when, he would ride a skateboard again.

"Ten weeks later, I was back on a skateboard. Really weak, hard to refocus on everything. Eating, balance, strength, abdominal muscles were gone," Mike said. "I have a lot of complications, but in the grand scheme of life, I can live with them."

Mike had to go to New York for his operation.

He knows firsthand the financial burden traveling for treatment can cause.

That's why he created "Grind for Life", to help other cancer fighters going through a similar struggle.

And he uses his story to educate and inspire patients and their families.

"I do a lot of listening," he said. "You just work through things. Not everything comes out perfect. But I'm still alive, but I'm able to help people each day and share my story, so I'm very, very grateful."

Whether he's practicing a challenging trick, or fighting for his life, Mike never gives up.

"I survived sarcoma twice," he said. "I'm the luckiest guy you'll ever meet. Everything else is just the cherry on the pie."

Mike says his ultimate goal is to have a couple of apartments near Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in Manhattan where he had his surgery, so people receiving treatment can have their families close by.

For more information, visit www.GrindForLife.org.