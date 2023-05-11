"Should I kill them one by one" Sunrise man pleads guilty to threatening election workers

MIAMI - A Sunrise man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening election workers during the August 2022 federal primary election.

According to court documents and witness statements, on August 17, 2022, Joshua Lubitz entered a polling station located in the Sunrise Senior Center and was heard counting election workers and saying, "should I kill them one by one or should I blow the place up."

The 38-year-old was reportedly also heard saying, "my dad would love this. It would be easy" and "this would be nice and sweet."

Lubitz then left the center and went to his car in the parking lot. As he drove past the polling site entrance, he extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand.

Lubitz is facing up to five years in prison when sentenced on July 25th.