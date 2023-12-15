Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired at police vehicle in Miami, suspect in custody

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Police said they have a person in custody after shots were fired at a Fort Lauderdale police vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials said it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., as the Miami Police Tactical Robbery Unit along with Fort Lauderdale Police were investigating a reported armed robbery in the area of 90 NE 39 Street. 

Police said there were no reported injuries. 

A perimeter was set up along North Miami Avenue, between 36 and 46 Street. 

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 9:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.