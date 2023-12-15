Shots fired at police vehicle in Miami, suspect in custody

MIAMI - Police said they have a person in custody after shots were fired at a Fort Lauderdale police vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials said it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., as the Miami Police Tactical Robbery Unit along with Fort Lauderdale Police were investigating a reported armed robbery in the area of 90 NE 39 Street.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

A perimeter was set up along North Miami Avenue, between 36 and 46 Street.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.