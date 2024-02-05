Shot in the face in the line of duty, MDPD's Ricaurte Lugo honored as Officer of the Year

MIAMI - It was a standing ovation for Miami-Dade police officer Ricaurte Lugo from all his brothers and sisters in blue.

"Your professionalism, bravery, determination, and ability to remain calm, while seriously injured resulted in the arrest of a violent criminal your actions reflect positivity on the department congratulations, a round of applause for coquito," said Officer Castro

Officer Lugo was recognized on Monday by the department receiving the Officer of the Year award.

On December 5 of 2022, Officer Lugo spotted a stolen vehicle in northwest Miami and began to follow it. The driver slowed down then suddenly fired 3 times at Officer Lugo's cruiser and one of the bullets striking him in the face just below his left eye.

Despite being seriously injured Officer Lugo requested emergency backup and was able to give description of the suspect who eventually was arrested.

"You are so deserving of this award. I just want to say thank you for the job that you do each day. Thank you for being out there on that particular day, and I praise to God that you survived and continued to be out there" said Director Stephanie Daniels MDPD.

A well-deserved recognition for a man who is willing to risk his own life to protect others.

"I definitely accept it humbly I'll be half of all my brothers and sisters, who got hurt or killed in the line of duty didn't make it home, especially our very own brother Echy," said Ricaurte Lugo, MDPD Officer of the Year," said Lugo.

The suspect was charged with premeditated attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.