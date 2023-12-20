Shooting of teen girl under investigation in Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the shooting of a teen girl on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of NW 23rd Street.
The 17-year-old was driven to Broward Health Medical Center before first responders got there. Her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information had been made available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
