Drive-by shooting in North Miami Beach, 30 rounds fired into home

MIAMI - For a second time in as many days, police are investigating a shooting at a North Miami Beach home.

North Miami Beach police early Tuesday morning there was a drive-by shooting near NE 1158th Street and NE 15th Place. More than 30 rounds were fired into the residence.

Police said no one inside was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine why the house was targeted. Police said no injuries had been reported. 

