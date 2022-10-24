Shooting investigation at I-95 and 69th Street in Miami prompts freeway closure, massive traffic backup
MIAMI -- Police and the Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday were investigating a shooting that prompted officers to close the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, resulting in traffic gridlock for motorists.
Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to 69th Street and I-95 where they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The investigation led to the closure of southbound I-95 and 79th Street. It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.
There was a report of investigations at other scenes but police did not say if they were related to the I-95 shooting and closure.
It was not clear if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.
