Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation at I-95 and 69th Street in Miami prompts freeway closure, massive traffic backup

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police and the Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday were investigating a shooting that prompted officers to close the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, resulting in traffic gridlock for motorists.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to 69th Street and I-95 where they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The investigation led to the closure of southbound I-95 and 79th Street. It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.

There was a report of investigations at other scenes but police did not say if they were related to the I-95 shooting and closure.

It was not clear if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.