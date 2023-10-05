Shooting in NW Miami-Dade leaves one dead, one hurt, police say

MIAMI -- Police in Miami were searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot and another critically injured Thursday, authorities said.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to NW 71st Street and NW 14 Avenue after receiving a report of gunfire.

The investigation scene after a deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the arm and was expected to recover. The second victim died after being taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center .

Officers from the Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department are both investigating the crime, which led to a lockdown at three nearby schools.

Police said the lockdowns at Holmes Elementary, Martin Luther King Elementary and Northwestern High School were later lifted.

Police have not said if they know what led to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect.

Miami-Dade police said the man who died did not have any identification on him when he was killed.