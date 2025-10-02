Man in critical condition after shooting near 7-Eleven in Fort Lauderdale, suspect feld, police say

1 hospitalized after shooting at Fort Lauderdale 7-Eleven, police say

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured early Thursday morning near a 7-Eleven store.

According to authorities, officers responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in reference to reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided tactical medical aid.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident began as a verbal altercation before escalating when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a light-colored sedan, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police emphasized the investigation remains preliminary and subject to change.