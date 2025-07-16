Shocking video shows man attempting to kidnap woman from Florida business, sheriff says

A shocking video shows a man attempting to kidnap a woman from a Florida business in broad daylight, the St. Johns Sheriff's Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday, June 19, around 3:30 p.m., they received a 911 call about a man attempting to force a woman into a truck outside a business on State Road 206 East in St. Augustine, about 45 miles south of Jacksonville.
The man was later identified as 31-year-old Theodore Tundidor, according to the sheriff's office.
Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some readers.
When deputies arrived, they learned that Tundidor had robbed the business, according to investigators. He then dragged one of the employees out of the store and tried to push her into his truck, they said.
Surveillance video shows the woman screaming and fighting back. She was eventually able to break free and ran back to the store with Tundidor on her heels.
The sheriff's office said this attracted the attention of a person nearby, who called 911 as Tundidor abandoned his kidnapping attempt and drove off.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers spotted him driving recklessly about 20 miles south near Marineland on State Road A1A, according to the sheriff's office, which said he tried to avoid capture but was subsequently taken into custody.
The sheriff's office has charged Tundidor with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto. The FWC added additional charges for driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.