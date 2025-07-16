Shocking video shows man attempting to kidnap woman from Florida business, sheriff says

A shocking video shows a man attempting to kidnap a woman from a Florida business in broad daylight, the St. Johns Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday, June 19, around 3:30 p.m., they received a 911 call about a man attempting to force a woman into a truck outside a business on State Road 206 East in St. Augustine, about 45 miles south of Jacksonville.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Theodore Tundidor, according to the sheriff's office.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some readers.

𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐍𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐓. 𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐀 On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at approximately 3:30pm, deputies were dispatched to a business at 1054 SR 206 East. A 911 caller advised a male subject was attempting to force a female inside a vehicle outside in the parking lot. Deputies learned the male suspect committed a robbery inside the business, then forcefully removed a female employee from the store, and dragged her outside where he began to push her into his vehicle. The victim fought her attacker and attracted the attention of a nearby citizen who came to her aid and called SJSO as the suspect abandoned his kidnapping attempt and fled. Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers (MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife) located the suspect driving recklessly near Marineland on A1A. The defendant fled from FWC but was subsequently captured. Theodore Michael Tundidor (31) was charged by SJSO detectives with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto. FWC added additional charges for driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. The victim in this situation did everything right – scream/yell, fight, attract attention. 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝗝𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 (𝗪𝗔𝗩𝗘) 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀: ⋆ Observe and be aware of surroundings and people ⋆ Know your “Danger Zone”, the distance between people that can jeopardize personal safety ⋆ Trust your instincts and life experiences. If you think something is wrong, it usually is. ⋆ Get away / Create distance ⋆ Prepare for worst case scenario -mental rehearsal – learn from examples (like this incident) ⋆ Attitude, mental commitment, and preparation are keys to success WAVE is a SJSO initiative led by women law enforcement officers to educate women on threat awareness combined with basic self-defense techniques to respond to potential threats. To learn more visit: https://www.sjso.org/community-programs/crime-prevention/wave/ Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

When deputies arrived, they learned that Tundidor had robbed the business, according to investigators. He then dragged one of the employees out of the store and tried to push her into his truck, they said.

Surveillance video shows the woman screaming and fighting back. She was eventually able to break free and ran back to the store with Tundidor on her heels.

The sheriff's office said this attracted the attention of a person nearby, who called 911 as Tundidor abandoned his kidnapping attempt and drove off.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers spotted him driving recklessly about 20 miles south near Marineland on State Road A1A, according to the sheriff's office, which said he tried to avoid capture but was subsequently taken into custody.

The sheriff's office has charged Tundidor with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto. The FWC added additional charges for driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.