Shocking crash caught on video: Car slams into Oakland Park business

An Oakland Park business says its future is uncertain after a car crashed into the building early in the morning, causing significant damage that may force operations to shut down.

The crash, which was captured on surveillance cameras from multiple angles, damaged the entrance of Oriental Rug Care, an industrial business located in the city.

Video shows a car striking a large trash bin before slamming into the building. After the crash, a man is seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle and struggling against a deployed airbag before returning to help the driver crawl out through the same door.

The impact left the front of the business badly damaged. The owner has since boarded up the affected area. The city posted a warning on the door advising people not to enter the building due to safety concerns.

Owner Hassan Ashwas said the damage threatens the viability of the business.

"Now we have to deal with the building department," Ashwas said. "We don't know if it's going to be an operational business anymore because two of our entrances are gone. I don't know how we are going to operate."

Surveillance video from inside the business shows the force of the crash bending the front door and pushing a nearby refrigerator down the hallway.

"One little mistake on the driver's side puts six people that work here in jeopardy," he said.

Ashwas said he has had difficulty contacting the driver's insurance company to begin repairs.

No injuries were reported to first responders on scene.