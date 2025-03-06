Sexual assault of elderly woman by home health aide in Broward caught on video, police say

A home health aide is facing serious charges Thursday after police said he was caught on surveillance video sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her Sunrise home.

Juan Jose Romero, 39, is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail, facing charges of sexual assault, sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly disabled person.

According to the arrest report released by the Sunrise Police Department, a relative of the victim installed surveillance cameras in the victim's home after hiring Lovable Family Home Care to provide assistance.

On March 5, the relative reviewed the footage and witnessed Romero sexually assaulting the woman, who suffers from severe short-term memory loss.

Further review of the video showed a similar incident occurred the previous day.

The footage reportedly showed Romero touching the woman inappropriately while she was seated in a recliner.

Romero was detained by Pembroke Pines Police at his company's office after the victim's relative alerted the home care service.

The victim, when briefly spoken to by police, was unaware of the incidents.

Romero also faces an immigration hold.

Sunrise Police detectives are continuing to investigate and are urging anyone with information or who may have experienced similar incidents to contact the department at 954-746-3499.