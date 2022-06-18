Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for South Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for South Florida through 8 p.m. Saturday.

They said strong to severe thunderstorms may develop, mainly later in the afternoon and evening over primarily inland areas of South Florida.

Residents affected may expect "damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall," during the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Conditions could produce strong, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The NWS also said isolated tornadoes could not be ruled out in the areas affected by the strongest thunderstorms.

"Heat index values above 100 degrees will remain possible across inland portions of South Florida over the next few days."

Stormier afternoons are in the forecast.

Father's Day storms will develop early in the afternoon and last through the rest of the evening hours.