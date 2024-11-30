Watch CBS News
Local News

Several vehicles accused of driving dangerously at intersection takeover in Miami Gardens

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Reckless driving at Miami Gardens intersection worries nearby residents
Reckless driving at Miami Gardens intersection worries nearby residents 01:31

MIAMI GARDENS -- Several drivers in Miami Gardens are being accused of driving recklessly at a intersection takeover early Saturday morning.

The takeover happened at the 200 block Northeast 183rd Street.

 It caused damage to several other cars including a police car. One car was towed from the area. 

According to Miami Gardens police, several cars aggressively drove towards the police vehicle and lit fireworks. 

The officer was forced to redirect to not get blocked by the other vehicles. 

Witnesses say that police were trying to catch drivers who allegedly were doing doughnuts in the intersections. 

"It was really bad. It's like they were trying to kill somebody. It was really bad for peoples lives," a witness said.  

Witnesses also say that another car and a police car ran into each other during the incident. 

Miami Gardens police is investigating.

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.