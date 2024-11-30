Several vehicles accused of driving dangerously at intersection takeover in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS -- Several drivers in Miami Gardens are being accused of driving recklessly at a intersection takeover early Saturday morning.

The takeover happened at the 200 block Northeast 183rd Street.

It caused damage to several other cars including a police car. One car was towed from the area.

According to Miami Gardens police, several cars aggressively drove towards the police vehicle and lit fireworks.

The officer was forced to redirect to not get blocked by the other vehicles.

Witnesses say that police were trying to catch drivers who allegedly were doing doughnuts in the intersections.

"It was really bad. It's like they were trying to kill somebody. It was really bad for peoples lives," a witness said.

Witnesses also say that another car and a police car ran into each other during the incident.

Miami Gardens police is investigating.