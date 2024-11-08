Watch CBS News
Several people detained during FBI investigation at Miami Gardens home

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - Several people have been detained in an FBI investigation at a Miami Gardens home.

Chopper4 over the scene at NW 159th Street and NW 28 Place spotted heavily armed FBI agents and Miami-Dade police officers surrounding the home with weapons drawn.

Several people in handcuffs were taken from the home.

A neighbor said law enforcement descended on the residence around 4 a.m. A man who lives behind the home said he woke to the sound of law enforcement yelling on a megaphone to those inside of the home to come out.

Around 8 a.m., a white truck was towed away from the home. 

At this time the FBI has not disclosed the nature of the investigation.


This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

