Several people detained during FBI investigation at Miami Gardens home
MIAMI GARDENS - Several people have been detained in an FBI investigation at a Miami Gardens home.
Chopper4 over the scene at NW 159th Street and NW 28 Place spotted heavily armed FBI agents and Miami-Dade police officers surrounding the home with weapons drawn.
Several people in handcuffs were taken from the home.
A neighbor said law enforcement descended on the residence around 4 a.m. A man who lives behind the home said he woke to the sound of law enforcement yelling on a megaphone to those inside of the home to come out.
Around 8 a.m., a white truck was towed away from the home.
At this time the FBI has not disclosed the nature of the investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.