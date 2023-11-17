Firefighters get structure fire under control in Hialeah

MIAMI - It took several fire truck crews to contain a structure fire Friday afternoon in Hialeah.

It happened next to what appeared to be an apartment complex in the area of 511 Eeast 23rd Street.

Crews were seen taking part of a fence apart to access to the area where the fire was raging.

Images from Chopper 4 showed them quickly dousing the fire and preventing it from spreading.

It is not clear if anyone had been injured or what may have started the fire.