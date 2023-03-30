Seven Mile Bridge to close Saturday morning for annual run

MARATHON - The Seven Mile Bridge, the longest of 42 bridges that help comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, will close to traffic in both directions at 6 a.m. Saturday for three hours for the annual Seven Mile Bridge Run.

The footrace's course is completely surrounded by water from start to finish, taking place over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

The bridge connects Marathon in the Middle Keys to Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic promptly at 9 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The competition has attracted 1,500 participants.

The race was begun in 1982 to help celebrate the completion of a then-new Seven Mile Bridge as well as 36 other new spans on the Overseas Highway.