Local law enforcement and FBI authorities detail security plan for FIFA World Cup in South Florida

Federal authorities and local law enforcement are finalizing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup games in South Florida, which are set to begin in about two weeks. The planning includes real-time intelligence sharing and a focus on preventing unauthorized drone activity.

Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew Bailey expressed confidence in the effort.

"I can confidently say that the work being done to ensure the safety and security of this event is strong," Bailey said.

One of the top concerns is the unauthorized use of drones during flight restrictions over Hard Rock Stadium—which will be called Miami Stadium during the games—and the scheduled Fan Festival at Miami's Bayfront Park.

"We will detect and neutralize all unauthorized drone activity that threatens the matches and the Fan Fest events," Bailey added.

Federal, state, and local agencies will have real-time intelligence sharing on all fronts. City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said preparation has been underway for months.

"For our residents, our visitors ... we've been preparing for over a year to make sure that these events that are happening in South Florida go off without a hitch," Morales said.

Officials also plan to add security zones around the stadium to avoid a repeat of the 2024 Copa America final in Miami Gardens. During that event, fans, many with no tickets to the match, scaled fences and breached barricades.

Bailey cautioned those without tickets to stay away. "I don't want to get into tactics, techniques, and procedures, but what I will say is if you don't have a ticket to the game, don't go to the game," Bailey said.

When asked about the potential for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations during the games, Bailey did not go into specifics but said the FBI stands ready to cooperate with the needs of all federal agencies.