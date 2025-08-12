Watch CBS News
Second victim accuses Pinecrest chess teacher of molestation, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

Second victim comes forward accusing Pinecrest chess teacher of molestation, MDSO says
Second victim comes forward accusing Pinecrest chess teacher of molestation, MDSO says 02:21

A second victim has come forward accusing a Pinecrest chess teacher of molestation, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

The allegations follow the arrest of Christopher Stormont, 50, on July 29, when a 6-year-old student reported being inappropriately touched during a chess class, prompting deputies to suspect more victims may exist given the instructor's 30-year career.

Initial allegations and arrest

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office first arrested Stormont after a student disclosed to his mother that the instructor, founder of Stormont Kings, touched him over his private area during a class.

New victim and ongoing investigation

Since news of Stormont's arrest broke, a second student has reported similar inappropriate touching, investigators said.

Detectives suspect a pattern based on the victims' disclosures and Stormont's decades-long tenure as a chess instructor since 1991.

"We suspect that there are multiple victims out there," an MDSO spokesperson said.

Authorities are urging parents to speak with their children about any contact with Stormont and to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300 with information.

Stormont remains in jail without bond. His attorney has not responded to inquiries about the latest allegations.

Nikiya Carrero contributed to this report.

