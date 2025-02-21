Second man involved in Lauderhill police shootout arrested in Tampa, Broward Sheriff's Office says

The second suspect in last week's shooting involving a Broward Couty Sheriff's deputy and Lauderhill Police officer during a joint operation has been arrested.

According to BSO's Homicide Unit, 32-year-old Reece Anglin was taken into custody on Valentine's Day by Tampa Police officers after he was arrested on a warrant related to last Wednesday's shooting.

Anglin was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and was transferred to BSO Main Jail on Thursday.

The other man, 28-year-old Tafari Elliot, is currently in the hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the shooting and is also facing two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The shooting

Just before 5:55 p.m. on Feb. 12, BSO's Gang Investigations Task Force — which includes deputies and officers from Lauderhill Police and other municipalities — was conducting an operation at the Calypso Cay Apartments near 4100 NW 21st St. in Lauderhill.

During the operation, two armed men — Elliot and Anglin — confronted task force officers and pointed guns at them, leading to one BSO deputy drawing his weapon and identifying himself as law enforcement and commanding them to drop their guns and get on the ground. However, neither man complied and opened fire on task force officers, and they returned fire, BSO said.

Elliot was struck by gunfire and fled from the scene before getting caught by law enforcement. However, Anglin managed to escape. BSO said no law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting and recovered several firearms from the scene.

Responding officers took Elliot into custody inside the apartment complex and began applying aid before he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. Anglin managed to evade law enforcement until he was captured in Tampa last Friday.

BSO said the deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative assignment following the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.