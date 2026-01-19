Watch CBS News
Miami police searching for woman who hasn't been seen in two weeks

Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

cbsmiami-punita-kevala-frey.jpg
Punita Kevala Frey. City of Miami Police Department

Police in Miami are asking the public for help in locating a woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit said Punita Kevala Frey, 48, was last seen on Jan. 6 in Coconut Grove.

She's described as a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

She was last seen weating a black zipper hooded sweatshirt, black bants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Det. N. Scott or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department's Dpecial Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

You can also email information to SVU@Miami-Police.org.

