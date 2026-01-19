Miami police searching for woman who hasn't been seen in two weeks

Punita Kevala Frey. City of Miami Police Department

Police in Miami are asking the public for help in locating a woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit said Punita Kevala Frey, 48, was last seen on Jan. 6 in Coconut Grove.

She's described as a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

She was last seen weating a black zipper hooded sweatshirt, black bants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Det. N. Scott or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department's Dpecial Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

You can also email information to SVU@Miami-Police.org.