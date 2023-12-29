Search on for SUV driver involved in Pompano Beach fatal hit-run

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help with any information leading to the identity of the driver of an SUV that fled after fatally striking a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Detectives said it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach.

When first responders arrived, they found the body of a woman, who was identified as Joanne Rigg.

Investigators say a 2017 to 2020 black Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue from the Florida Turnpike when it struck Rigg who was walking westbound across Northwest 31st Avenue.

The SUV did not stop and continued southbound, police said. Investigators believe there should be front-end damage to the front grille and hood.

Anyone with information on the driver of the SUV is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4842 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).