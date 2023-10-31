Missing 8-year-old Deerfield Beach boy found safe

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said they had safely located a missing boy.

Aleus Alfred, 8, had been reported missing in Deerfield Beach. He was later found safe near his home.

Detectives say Aleus was first reported mssing Tuesday, Oct. 31, at around 10:40 a.m. near Park Ridge Elementary School in the 5200 block of N.E. Ninth Ave.

Aleus weighs around 70 pounds. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts and orange shoes.