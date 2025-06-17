Driver bails out of car in Fort Lauderdale abandoning children inside vehicle, police say

The search is on for a man accused of fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday morning in NE Fort Lauderdale and abandoning a car with two young children inside, according to police.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop a driver they said was behaving recklessly along Northeast 62nd Street.

Rather than pulling over, the driver sped off, leading police on a brief pursuit.

Children left behind in abandoned vehicle

According to authorities, the man ditched the car in a parking lot near the 1700 block of Northeast 56th Street and fled on foot. Inside the vehicle, officers found two pre-teen children, unharmed.

"The police had to get inside the vehicle," said local resident Sandra Williams, who witnessed the aftermath. "I was in my bedroom, got up, and saw a white car. It was left right in front of my house."

Police say the children were safely reunited with their mother. No injuries were reported.

Residents react to startling scene

Neighbors described a morning filled with confusion and concern as helicopters circled overhead.

"I kept hearing helicopters, didn't know what it was," said Rebecca Cummings. "It's awful. I can't imagine someone doing that. I hope they catch the guy."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect remained at large. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.