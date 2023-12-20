Krome Detention Center escapee recaptured

MIAMI - A Krome Detention Center escapee has been recaptured, federal officials announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade police and other law enforcement agencies assisted federal authorities in their search.

Officials said a Cuban national being held at the facility had escaped.

"At approximately 4:58 p.m. local law enforcement authorities were notified and assisted in the search with aerial and K-9 assets."

"At approximately 7:58 p.m. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Miami located and apprehended a Cuban national detainee who escaped the Krome North Service Processing Center."

No word on how the Cuban national might have made his escape or if he posed a threat to the community at large.

The Krome Detention Center is located in the 18200 block of SW 12th Street in Miami.

The facility is an immigration detention facility overseen by the federal government.