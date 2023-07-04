Search on for burglary suspect accused of ramming unmarked police cruiser
MIAMI - Police have set up a perimeter in Northwest Miami as they are looking for a suspect they say intentionally rammed his vehicle into an unmarked police cruiser.
Authorities said the burglary suspect later crashed and ran away from the scene in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 2nd Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
