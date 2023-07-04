Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for burglary suspect accused of ramming unmarked police cruiser

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police search for officer battery suspect
Police search for officer battery suspect 00:29

MIAMI - Police have set up a perimeter in Northwest Miami as they are looking for a suspect they say intentionally rammed his vehicle into an unmarked police cruiser.

Authorities said the burglary suspect later crashed and ran away from the scene in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 2nd Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.