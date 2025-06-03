Search for missing wife leads to arrest of Miami Fire captain, MDSO says

A Miami Fire Rescue captain was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly becoming irate during a missing persons investigation and throwing a case card at a responding deputy, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Maximo Vasquez Jr., 42, faces four misdemeanor charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer or firefighter, misuse of the 911 system, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, according to the report.

Incident began with missing person call

The report states that deputies were dispatched at 3:42 a.m. Monday in response to a missing person call.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Vasquez, who was reportedly "visibly irate and shouting" over the disappearance of his wife.

A deputy told Vasquez that a report would be generated and presented him with a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office case card. Vasquez allegedly became more agitated and threw the card at the deputy, according to the report. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Repeated 911 calls cited in report

Prior to the arrest, Vasquez had called 911 twice during the night, the report states. On both occasions, deputies said he demeaned them and demanded they locate his wife.

Following his arrest, Vasquez was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Miami Fire Rescue responds

In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue confirmed the arrest and said the department is aware of the incident involving a 15-year veteran firefighter.

"At this time, we have not been in contact with the individual," the statement read. "Once contact is established, the department will initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures."